Conditions of wounded Tel Aviv terror attack victims improve - report

The conditions of those wounded in the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv Tuesday have improved, Israeli media reported.

Four of those wounded in the attack were hospitalized at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). Two of them are now reported to be in mild condition, while the two seriously wounded patients are currently sedated and are hooked up to ventilators.

At Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, the three wounded victims hospitalized have greatly improved, with two of them now in moderate condition and the third having been discharged.