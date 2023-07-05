The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Conditions of wounded Tel Aviv terror attack victims improve - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2023 09:45

The conditions of those wounded in the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv Tuesday have improved, Israeli media reported. 

Four of those wounded in the attack were hospitalized at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). Two of them are now reported to be in mild condition, while the two seriously wounded patients are currently sedated and are hooked up to ventilators. 

At Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, the three wounded victims hospitalized have greatly improved, with two of them now in moderate condition and the third having been discharged.

Judicial reform protesters demonstrate outside Har Hamor yeshiva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2023 09:19 AM
All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2023 07:27 AM
South Korea says retrieves wreckage of North Korean spy satellite
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 04:12 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky warns France's Macron about Russian 'provocations'
By REUTERS
07/05/2023 12:45 AM
IDF officer moderately injured in training accident in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 11:21 PM
Suspicious envelope found in Prime Minister's Office - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 11:15 PM
Russia, Syria to hold six-day military drills
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 10:41 PM
IDF strikes group of armed Palestinians as forces withdraw from Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 10:05 PM
IDF Chief of Staff: 'No safe haven for terrorists'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 08:47 PM
Israeli father and son attempt to intercept plane, cause flight delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 06:23 PM
Israeli preschool director convicted of abusing toddlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2023 06:13 PM
Man convicted for attempted murder of soldier, bullet struck gun on chest
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2023 05:01 PM
Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead and 8 wounded - media
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 02:31 PM
Ukrainian sappers neutralized 97,981 explosives in 2023
By MICHAEL STARR
07/04/2023 02:19 PM
Kremlin on arrested journalist Gershkovich: There are 'certain contacts'
By REUTERS
07/04/2023 02:09 PM
