Israel Police arrest minors for robbing, assaulting female sex workers

Israel Police officers arrested two 17-year-old minors from Jerusalem and Kochav Ya'acov for assaulting and robbing female sex workers, the police announced Wednesday.

On June 22, the two suspects had arranged a meeting with a prostitute at an apartment in Tel Aviv. When they arrived, they beat her and held her at knifepoint before stealing NIS 2,000 from her and deleting the WhatsApp messages on her phone where the meeting had been arranged.

The next day, they went to a different female sex worker and held her at knifepoint. They proceeded to beat her before tying her up with duct tape. The two suspects then stole NIS 800 and her two phones before taking the keys to her home and leaving her locked inside and still restrained by the tape.

The two suspects were arrested and brought before a judge at the Bat Yam Juvenile Court, where their detention in police custody was extended. The prosecution intends to file an indictment against them.