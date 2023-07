Singer Aviv Geffen was arrested on Tuesday evening by Israel Police while participating in the large-scale judicial reform protests on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv as part of the widespread "Day of Resistance."

"I didn't do anything," Geffen told N12. "The policeman pushed me forcefully."

Geffen's son Dylan added, "I don't expect the police to behave that way in a democratic country. It was a violent arrest. It was very stressful. I was very frightened."