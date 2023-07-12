The United States will soon begin negotiations with Ukraine on providing long-term security assistance after Western countries announced on Wednesday a broader international framework to support Ukraine.

"G7 leaders agree to enter bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to provide long-term security assistance and ensure they have a capable fighting force to deter Russian aggression in the future and provide support for Ukraine’s good governance reforms and strengthen Ukraine’s economy," a White House official told reporters.

"The US will begin its negotiations with Ukraine soon."