Ambassador Thomas Nides says farewell, thank you to his post

The US embassy in Jerusalem released a media note on Friday detailing the outgoing Ambassador Thomas Nides's trip to the US.

"US Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides will travel to Washington, D.C. on July 14th to take part in the official visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the United States," the note states. " Ambassador Nides will accompany President Herzog in his meetings with senior US government officials, including President Joseph R. Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Ambassador Nides will also participate in the Israeli President’s program on Capitol Hill."

On Twitter, Nides bid his ambassadorial post farewell.

"I want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me," Nides wrote. "I loved my time here in Israel. Being the US Ambassador to Israel has been a dream come true."