BREAKING NEWS

Ambassador Thomas Nides says farewell, thank you to his post

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2023 11:21

The US embassy in Jerusalem released a media note on Friday detailing the outgoing Ambassador Thomas Nides's trip to the US.

"US Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides will travel to Washington, D.C. on July 14th to take part in the official visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the United States," the note states. " Ambassador Nides will accompany President Herzog in his meetings with senior US government officials, including President Joseph R. Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.  Ambassador Nides will also participate in the Israeli President’s program on Capitol Hill."

On Twitter, Nides bid his ambassadorial post farewell.

"I want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with me," Nides wrote. "I loved my time here in Israel. Being the US Ambassador to Israel has been a dream come true."

38 Israeli tourists in India still unreachable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 10:45 AM
Russia closes Polish consulate in Smolensk
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 10:17 AM
Demolition order executed for terrorists' home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 09:27 AM
Tornado damages 125 homes in suburb of Canadian capital Ottawa
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 01:55 AM
US bans former Panama president for 'significant corruption' - Blinken
By REUTERS
07/14/2023 12:46 AM
25-year-old man killed in shooting in Fureidis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2023 12:33 AM
US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial in classified documents case
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 11:43 PM
Attempted shooting attack in Asael, no casualties reported
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/13/2023 11:37 PM
Wagner forces not engaged in Ukraine in any significant way - Pentagon
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 10:56 PM
Three Israelis injured in clashes with Palestinians in West Bank
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
07/13/2023 08:55 PM
Biden: Russia cannot maintain war in Ukraine for years
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 06:08 PM
Secret Service ends White House cocaine probe, no suspect found - CNN
By REUTERS
07/13/2023 05:34 PM
Another day of judicial reform protests planned for Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 05:04 PM
Simultaneous anti-reform protests planned for Israel, US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:48 PM
United Hatzalah EMT killed in car accident in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2023 01:44 PM
