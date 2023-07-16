Two Palestinian women wounded in IDF altercation

Israeli Defense Forces identified a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night driving near an IDF outpost close to the town of Bir Zeit in the West Bank, and tried to stop it by throwing a stun grenade, per an IDF statement.

Further security forces in the area shot at the car in an effort to stop its movement.

Later in the evening, reports were received of two Palestinian women with a damaged car who had been injured by shards of glass. The incident is being investigated, according to the IDF statement.