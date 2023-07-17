Protesters block Highway 4, handcuff themselves to blockades

Judicial reform protesters took to Highway 4 in Givat Shmu'el on Monday and set up fences to block the road before handcuffing themselves to the blockade.

Activists also set up a display that spelled out "the country is burning" in flammable material which they subsequently set on fire.

The activists said in a statement: "Just before the criminal government collapses the pillars of free Israel, we went out to defend democracy with our bodies. This is the time to wake up everyone who understands the gravity of the situation but has not yet taken to the streets. This is the last moment to preserve a democratic and free Israel."