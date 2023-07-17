The IDF revealed on Monday that there was an altercation between its naval forces and Gaza fishing boats on Sunday night.

During the incident, the fishing boats went beyond the maritime line designated by the IDF for northern Gaza fishermen into an Israeli maritime security zone.

The IDF enforces maritime security zones to prevent Gaza terrorists from launching surprise attacks on southern Israel from the sea under the guise of being innocent fishermen.

Initially, the navy issued warnings on a megaphone to the fishing boats to turn back to the Gaza maritime zone, but the boats persisted in cruising through Israeli maritime territory.

Next, the IDF fired warning shots as well as started to bear down on them, potentially to board and arrest them and at that point, the fishing boats retreated to the Gaza maritime zone.