Giora Perry convicted of wife's murder after four years

Dr. Giora Perry was convicted on Thursday morning of the 2019 premeditated murder of his wife Esti Ahronovitz.

The case was decided in the Beersheba District Court.

Perry, now nearly 70, was apprehended by police in 2019 after his car flipped over several hours after his wife’s body was discovered. He shot and killed her during an ongoing difficult divorce battle. Police said that a gun was found in his car.

Who is Giora Perry?

Perry is a well-known doctor, who did an internship in the United States. In the early 2000s, he became one of the first Israeli doctors to work with the Red Cross, a job that took him to Cambodia, Thailand, Georgia, and other countries worldwide. He ran a hospital in Africa and worked with Native Americans on reservations in the US.

He had previously worked for the IDF as a doctor during the First Lebanon War in the 1980s.

Giora Praff Perry, accused of murdering his wife, Esti Ahronovitz arrives for a court hearing the at the Beer Sheva District Court, southern Israel, on June 7, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

Israeli media reported in 2019 that Perry pleaded guilty in 1993 to beating his first wife, Heidi Praff, according to Maryland public records.

