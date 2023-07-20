Amos Malka, the former head of the Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), tweeted on Thursday night that if he was still serving, he would resign due to the proposed judicial reforms.

He prefaced his tweet by saying that he knows that what he writes will cause a "commotion".

He said "If I were serving these days as a commander in the General Staff, I would ask to retire immediately! A minute after my retirement I would get on every stage and studio and explain why it is not possible for me to serve a regime that has turned into an extreme messianic dictatorship that strives to win over the people instead of listening to their hardships and working for reunification."