The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Amos Malka, former head of Military Intelligence: I would resign if I were still serving

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 20, 2023 23:55

Amos Malka, the former head of the Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), tweeted on Thursday night that if he was still serving, he would resign due to the proposed judicial reforms.

He prefaced his tweet by saying that he knows that what he writes will cause a "commotion". 

He said "If I were serving these days as a commander in the General Staff, I would ask to retire immediately! A minute after my retirement I would get on every stage and studio and explain why it is not possible for me to serve a regime that has turned into an extreme messianic dictatorship that strives to win over the people instead of listening to their hardships and working for reunification."

Erdogan to host Netanyahu, Abbas in Turkey next week
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 10:15 PM
Iran summons Sweden ambassador in Tehran over Quran burning
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 09:25 PM
Cluster munitions in Ukrainian hands, being deployed against Russia - US
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 09:00 PM
Prison Service head confirms she'll complete her term in January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 08:25 PM
Netanyahu condemns protesters, blames opposition for failure of talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 08:20 PM
US is 'deeply concerned' about Russian attacks in Black Sea - White House
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 07:22 PM
Trudeau says Canada 'very concerned' about Netanyahu's judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 07:13 PM
New EU sanctions against Iran for military support to Russia and Syria
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 06:26 PM
Netanyahu expected to speak on judicial reform's reasonableness bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 05:38 PM
Former Mossad chief: This is the last democratic government in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 05:33 PM
Egyptian rights researcher and lawyer freed from detention
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 05:23 PM
Hospital worker suspected of indecent acts against patient's mother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 04:56 PM
Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion loan from World Bank
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 04:48 PM
State inquiry on Meron disaster formulating final recommendations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 04:33 PM
Russia restricts movements of British diplomats - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 03:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by