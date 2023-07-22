Two shot dead in clashes with IDF - report

Two Palestinian youths were reportedly shot dead in clashes against the IDF on Friday night, according to Palestinian Authority officials.

Near Ramallah, a 17-year-old was shot dead while throwing stones at Border Police officers.

At the same time, Israeli forces shot an 18-year-old Palestinian who attempted to run them over with a vehicle near Nablus. Another person in the vehicle was also injured and was arrested by Israeli forces.

There were no casualties from IDF personnel in either incident.

The IDF stated that the vehicle accelerated towards the soldiers even after they signaled it to stop, Ynet reported. The report also quoted a Palestinian Red Crescent official, who said that Israeli forces "fired more than 40 bullets at the vehicle." Photos of the car after the incident revealed its windshield had been shattered by many bullets.

IDF troops carrying out an operation in Jenin, April 26, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another two injured

In yet another incident during the same night, a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire in Jisr e-Zarka, Hebrew media reported.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene, began treating them, and evacuated them in critical condition to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

Police who arrived at the scene began to search for the suspects who fled and began investigating the incident.