In a concerning revelation, the Anti Defense League (ADL) announced on Sunday that it is monitoring an alleged series of swatting incidents targeting synagogues in at least two states.

"Swatting" is a potentially lethal form of criminal harassment where hoax calls are made to emergency services, prompting them to dispatch an armed response to a specific address. Such false reports might describe bomb threats, murders, hostage situations, or mental health emergencies, among others.

While the ADL is collaborating closely with law enforcement and the communities affected by these incidents, they have refrained from divulging specific details at the current time.

In a related incident over the weekend, the StopAntisemitism organization reported a disturbing act of vandalism. A tweet from the organization detailed the desecration of the Jewish fraternity house, Sigma Alpha Mu (commonly known as 'Sammy'), situated at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. The fraternity was the unfortunate recipient of both a swastika and homophobic graffiti, marking another worrying incident in a string of recent antisemitic actions.