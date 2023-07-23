The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF, Shin Bet chiefs update Gantz, Lapid on Israel's security threats

Lapid stated after the meeting that the Shin Bet head updated him on the situation and various security threats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2023 22:05

Updated: JULY 23, 2023 22:32
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar are seen during a security assessment following a rocket barrage from Lebanon during Passover, on April 6, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar are seen during a security assessment following a rocket barrage from Lebanon during Passover, on April 6, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz spoke with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi after receiving approval to do so from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening, amid heightening tensions surrounding the government's planned judicial reform.

"The security situation is very worrying and requires attention and strategic security decisions in a variety of arenas of action," said Gantz after the conversation. "The prime minister must convene a security cabinet discussion to understand the implications of the legislation on the IDF, before passing the legislation."

"The conversation this evening emphasized to me even more the need to avoid unilateral moves. I have proposed a responsible way out of the crisis, and I will continue to act in this way until the last moment in order for this to happen."

"Along with this, I would like to strengthen and show appreciation all the commanders and all the soldiers of the IDF, on duty, in the regular service and in the reserves, who guard our security, and call also tonight, to the patriotic and loyal servicemembers and volunteers, whose pain and desire to protect the country is great and important, to continue to contribute to the security of Israel. Even if the legislation is passed - we will cancel it and fix it, sooner or later."

In addition to Gantz, Halevi spoke with National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday evening, according to KAN news.

MKS YAIR Lapid and Benny Gantz stand next to each other during a debate in the Knesset plenum last week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MKS YAIR Lapid and Benny Gantz stand next to each other during a debate in the Knesset plenum last week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid, Shin Bet head discuss security threats

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar spoke with opposition head Yair Lapid on Sunday evening as well after receiving approval from Netanyahu to speak with Lapid, according to Army Radio.

Lapid stated after the meeting that Bar updated him on the situation and various security threats.

"We discussed the threats from home and abroad and I expressed my concern about national resilience. We have a shared responsibility to maintain the security of the country and the unity of the people."



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by