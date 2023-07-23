IDF, Shin Bet chiefs update Gantz, Lapid on Israel's security threats

National Unity Party head Benny Gantz spoke with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi after receiving approval to do so from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening, amid heightening tensions surrounding the government's planned judicial reform.

"The security situation is very worrying and requires attention and strategic security decisions in a variety of arenas of action," said Gantz after the conversation. "The prime minister must convene a security cabinet discussion to understand the implications of the legislation on the IDF, before passing the legislation."

"The conversation this evening emphasized to me even more the need to avoid unilateral moves. I have proposed a responsible way out of the crisis, and I will continue to act in this way until the last moment in order for this to happen."

"Along with this, I would like to strengthen and show appreciation all the commanders and all the soldiers of the IDF, on duty, in the regular service and in the reserves, who guard our security, and call also tonight, to the patriotic and loyal servicemembers and volunteers, whose pain and desire to protect the country is great and important, to continue to contribute to the security of Israel. Even if the legislation is passed - we will cancel it and fix it, sooner or later."

In addition to Gantz, Halevi spoke with National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday evening, according to KAN news.

MKS YAIR Lapid and Benny Gantz stand next to each other during a debate in the Knesset plenum last week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lapid, Shin Bet head discuss security threats

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar spoke with opposition head Yair Lapid on Sunday evening as well after receiving approval from Netanyahu to speak with Lapid, according to Army Radio.

Lapid stated after the meeting that Bar updated him on the situation and various security threats.

"We discussed the threats from home and abroad and I expressed my concern about national resilience. We have a shared responsibility to maintain the security of the country and the unity of the people."