Likud MK: I will only support judicial reform bills with broad support

Dallal is the first coalition member to publicly commit against supporting the unilateral passing of legislation in the Knesset by the coalition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2023 17:08

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 17:24
MKs Eli Dallal and Boaz Bismuth lead a joint meeting of the Special Committee for the Rights of the Child and the Special Committee for Combatting Drug and Alcohol Abuse at the Knesset on April 19, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MKs Eli Dallal and Boaz Bismuth lead a joint meeting of the Special Committee for the Rights of the Child and the Special Committee for Combatting Drug and Alcohol Abuse at the Knesset on April 19, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Eli Dallal announced that he would only support legislation over which there is a strong consensus in a Friday afternoon tweet.

"This week we marked Tisha Be'av, a week of reflection in which we must learn from the past," he wrote.

"In hopes of bringing the Jewish People closer together, I announce that I will only support moves that gain a broad national consensus."

Dallal, who is in his first term as member of Knesset, is the first coalition member to publicly commit against supporting the unilateral passing of legislation in the Knesset by the coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)

The  Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Clause

On Monday, the coalition passed the first part of Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reform in the form of the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Clause in a 64-0 vote. The bill's passing brought upon widespread demonstrations and criticism, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as "silly" in a US media blitz over the past few days.

During an interview he gave to ABC broadcast on Thursday, the prime minister claimed that the change was “minor”.

“This minor correction is common to all democracies,” Netanyahu said.



