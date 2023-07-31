The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
All 15 High Court justices to convene for judicial reform law hearing

The court will hear arguments for eight petitions filed in rapid succession following the passing of the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 31, 2023 16:21

Updated: JULY 31, 2023 17:28
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut attend a ceremony in Jerusalem, in 2019. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut attend a ceremony in Jerusalem, in 2019.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The hearing on petitions for the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard has been set for September 12, the High Court of Justice decided on Monday.

For the first time in the court’s history, all 15 of the justices will preside over the hearing in an expanded bench. The High Court has never before struck down a Basic Law amendment, and it is debated if it even is capable of doing so. The move to expand the bench was welcomed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the petitioners.

“This is a historic petition designed to repeal the central law in the series of coup d'état laws,” said MQG. “The [High Court] president did well to include all the judges of the High Court in this important discussion.”

A hearing for petitions over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conflict of interest violations, which was set for the same day, has consequently been delayed.

The court will hear arguments for eight petitions filed in rapid succession following the passing of the reasonableness law, an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, last Monday. Petitioners included the Israel Bar Association, Smoke Free Israel, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, and the OMETZ movement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz are seen moving to shake hands in the Knesset amid the vote on the controversial reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on Monday, July 24, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz are seen moving to shake hands in the Knesset amid the vote on the controversial reasonableness standard bill, in Jerusalem, on Monday, July 24, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

What are arguments against the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard?

The petitions argued that the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard — which restricted the use of judicial review against government, prime ministerial, and ministerial administrative decisions deemed extremely unreasonable — would damage Israel’s democratic system, was unconstitutional, and was procedurally faulty.

The rule of law and balance of powers were damaged by the passing of the law, since the reasonableness standard was a vital tool of the court to check government excess, argued critics. Elected officials no longer have a requirement to act reasonably have been removed, weakening the system to corruption and political appointments.

The constitutionality of the law was brought into question by petitioners, who said that the Knesset abused its constitutional authority to pass a law that detailed a specific tool — Basic Laws are intended to to establish the general rules, powers, and structures of the state.

The petitioners also claimed that the legislative process of the law was flawed. The bill had been advanced as a committee bill, which are largely for technical matters. Private laws are subject to preliminary votes and a 45-day waiting period.

September is set to be a month filled with dramatic High Court hearings, with the Judicial Selection Committee assembly petitions to be heard as well.



