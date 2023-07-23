The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aharon Barak: Reasonableness bill will damage Israel's values

Barak dismissed the idea that he would be involved in agreement on the bill.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 23, 2023 08:59
FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
FORMER SUPREME Court president Aharon Barak attends a conference, 2019. Ever since the election of Barak as president in 1995, Israel’s democracy ‘has been on the slide,’ the writer argues.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Former High Court of Justice President Aharon Barak issued a statement against the reasonableness standard bill on Sunday before the amendment's final reading.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

"I strongly oppose the bill to abolish or reduce the reasonableness standard, and am convinced that the proposal, if approved by the Knesset, will seriously damage the fundamental values of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," said Barak. "It threatens to undermine the rule of law, proper administration, the purity of morals in government, and the basic rights of every person in Israel."

Barak dismissed the idea that he would be involved in agreement on the bill. He said that the thought had been proposed by political actors including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Taking the blame no more

Barak has long been blamed by the Israeli right for the expansion of powers of the judiciary. Critics note that Barak oversaw the High Court during much of the 1990s "constitutional revolution" that gave the courts the power of judicial review.  

The reasonableness standard bill, which was placed on the Knesset table for the second and third readings on Wednesday, would limit a common law power that allows judicial review of government administrative actions deemed extremely beyond what a reasonable authority would undertake. The standard would no longer be applicable to the administrative decisions of the government, prime minister, and other ministers.



