An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Kfar Qara, Israeli media reports. Two other young men, aged 24 and 26, were seriously and lightly injured during the incident.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced the young man dead at the crime scene and evacuated the other two wounded to nearby hospitals.

Local police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting, saying it came amid a criminal dispute.