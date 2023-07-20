Man seriously wounded in suspected terrorist stabbing in Jerusalem

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem on Thursday, with police saying they are investigating suspicions the incident was a terrorist attack. The Shin Bet is reportedly involved in the investigation.

The victim was transferred to Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in very serious and unstable condition for further medical treatment.

"The injured man was lying near the entrance to the building while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding wound on his body," said Magen David Adom paramedic Elad Rozmarin. "We gave him initial medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressings and quickly evacuated him to the hospital as his condition was serious and stable."

Police search for suspects in a suspected stabbing attack in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. July 20, 2023 (Credit: Israel Police)

Police helicopter taking part in manhunt

Police were conducting a manhunt for suspects who fled the scene with the assistance of a police helicopter and were combining special units and technological means in the effort to capture the suspects. Two knives were found at the scene.

A suspect was arrested and questioned concerning suspicions he was involved in the incident.