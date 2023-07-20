The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Man seriously wounded in suspected terrorist stabbing in Jerusalem

The victim was transferred to Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in very serious and unstable condition for further medical treatment.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 20, 2023 19:00

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 20:01
The scene of a suspected stabbing attack in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. July 20, 2023 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem on Thursday, with police saying they are investigating suspicions the incident was a terrorist attack. The Shin Bet is reportedly involved in the investigation.

"The injured man was lying near the entrance to the building while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding wound on his body," said Magen David Adom paramedic Elad Rozmarin. "We gave him initial medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressings and quickly evacuated him to the hospital as his condition was serious and stable."

Police search for suspects in a suspected stabbing attack in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. July 20, 2023 (Credit: Israel Police)

Police helicopter taking part in manhunt

Police were conducting a manhunt for suspects who fled the scene with the assistance of a police helicopter and were combining special units and technological means in the effort to capture the suspects. Two knives were found at the scene.

A suspect was arrested and questioned concerning suspicions he was involved in the incident.



