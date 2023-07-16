The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three wounded in shooting attack at West Bank junction

One of the wounded is in serious condition and being treated at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2023 09:18

Updated: JULY 16, 2023 09:50
The site of the terror attack at Tekoa Junction in the West Bank which took place on Sunday morning July 16, 2023. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
The site of the terror attack at Tekoa Junction in the West Bank which took place on Sunday morning July 16, 2023.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

A shooting attack occured near Tekoa Junction in the West Bank on Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed. Three people were wounded and the shooter is still at large. 

The shooter reportedly fired from inside their own car toward another car on the road while passing. 

MDA spokesperson Zachy Heller told KAN news that there were three people in the car that was attacked. The driver, a man in his 30s, was seriously wounded. There were two young girls with him, aged 14 and 9, who suffered non-life-threatening wounds from broken glass. 

MDA further reported that the man was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital for further treatment. He was in serious condition but conscious when he was evacuated from the scene of the attack. The two young girls were treated for their wounds at the scene. 

Israeli security forces are currently working to locate the terrorist, who fled after the attack. 

View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by