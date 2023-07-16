Three wounded in shooting attack at West Bank junction

A shooting attack occured near Tekoa Junction in the West Bank on Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed. Three people were wounded and the shooter is still at large.

The shooter reportedly fired from inside their own car toward another car on the road while passing.

MDA spokesperson Zachy Heller told KAN news that there were three people in the car that was attacked. The driver, a man in his 30s, was seriously wounded. There were two young girls with him, aged 14 and 9, who suffered non-life-threatening wounds from broken glass.

MDA further reported that the man was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital for further treatment. He was in serious condition but conscious when he was evacuated from the scene of the attack. The two young girls were treated for their wounds at the scene.

Israeli security forces are currently working to locate the terrorist, who fled after the attack.

View of the Jewish settlement of Tekoa in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on November 15, 2020. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

This is a developing story.