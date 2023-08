An Israeli man allegedly raped a 21-year-old British woman on vacation in Greece last week, according to a report from local weekly publication Proto Thema.

The two were in the Kerameikos region when the event took place.

The two met at a nightclub and went to the Israeli man's apartment together. There, he reportedly raped her while three other men filmed.

According to Proto Thema, a case is being filed against the man in Israel for rape.