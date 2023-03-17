The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
2 Israelis charged with sexually assaulting women in Eilat hotel room

The two Israelis allegedly convinced the hotel staff to give them a duplicate key to the hotel room, where they went in and sexually assaulted the two victims.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 11:06
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16 year old victim of a gang rape in Eilat a few days ago, in Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16 year old victim of a gang rape in Eilat a few days ago, in Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Two Israelis were indicted at Israel's Beersheba District Court for breaking into a hotel room in Eilat and sexually assaulting the two women staying there, according to the indictment.

The defendants were listed in the indictment as Yarin Gal from Yad Rambam and Rotem Milo from Karmei Yosef - both of whom are 21 years old.

Both were charged with indecent sexual acts, among other crimes.

What are the two Israelis indicted for doing in Eilat?

According to the indictment, Gali and Milo had arrived in Eilat at the beginning of March. 

One of the victims apparently knew Gali and had reached out to him, letting him know which hotel she and her friend were staying at and informing them about a party they were going to.

EILAT, ISRAEL'S southern resort city. (credit: Courtesy) EILAT, ISRAEL'S southern resort city. (credit: Courtesy)

At the party, one of the victims felt sick after drinking alcohol and went back with her friend to the hotel. Afterwards, the defendants reportedly followed them and managed to convince the receptionist to make a duplicate room key.

Gali also allegedly tried to call one of the victims, though this was unsuccessful.

The two defendants allegedly entered the victim's room with their key at around 7 a.m. when Gali allegedly went over to the victim he already knew, who was currently asleep, and sexually assaulted her, taking advantage of her condition at the time that didn't allow her to voice any consent.

Milo did the same to the second victim.

However, one of the victims woke up when she noticed the defendant trying to loosen her pajama pants.

She began to shout for help, saying they were being raped. The two defendants then fled the scene.

"The defendants, after lying and manipulating hotel staff, were able to sneak into a locked hotel room where the two victims were sleeping and committed sexual offenses."

Rotem Yohanani Har-Zion

"The defendants, after lying and manipulating hotel staff, were able to sneak into a locked hotel room where the two victims were sleeping and committed sexual offenses," said attorney Rotem Yohanani Har-Zion, who filed the indictment on behalf of the Southern District Attorney's Office, as part of a request to extend the suspects' detention.

"The victims woke up to a nightmarish reality, the fears of every sleeping woman in hotel rooms that are supposed to be locked and safe."

Previous sexual offense cases in Eilat hotels

This isn't the first instance of sexual offenses against women staying at hotels in the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Back in 2020, a 16-year-old girl was the victim of a brutal gang rape at Eilat's Red Sea Hotel, where men entered a hotel room where the victim, who was also drunk, was resting.

Security cameras captured the men’s entry into and exit from the room and police have used this footage as evidence. Some of the men used their phones to send text messages to their friends to invite them join the others.

At the time, the hotel manager was criticized for not doing anything to prevent the rape, though they did not face any charges.

It is unclear in which hotel this latest incident took place.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



