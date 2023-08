A large fire broke out in the area of ​​Gesher Arik in Israel's north on Friday, Hebrew media reported.

Eight fire crews were deployed to extinguish the blaze. Winds have made the scenario more challenging for the firefighting teams, who have yet to manage to assert control over the situation.

Additionally, traffic was blocked on Highway 87 due to a heavy layer of smoke.

Highway 87 runs next to the Sea of Galilee and continues north into the Golan Heights.