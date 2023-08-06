Suspected explosive device found near Ashdod home - police

Police identified a potential explosive device near a private home in Ashdod on Sunday morning, according to a statement.

They were called to the scene following a call from a local resident who reported a suspicious item near the door of a house.

After inspection, police suspected the device could be an explosive and called in experts to neutralize the threat and remove it.

Police then opened an investigation into the origin of the device in order to find out who placed it in a residential neighborhood.