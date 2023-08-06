The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US draws equivalence between Palestinian terror, settler violence

The State Department Near Eastern Affairs account on Twitter sent two statements within seconds about the weekend’s violence.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 11:13
Police and rescue forces at the scene of a terror attack in Tel Aviv on August 5, 2023. (photo credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)
Police and rescue forces at the scene of a terror attack in Tel Aviv on August 5, 2023.
(photo credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

The US State Department used the same language to describe the Palestinian terror attack in Tel Aviv and Israeli settlers’ deadly attack on a Palestinian in recent days.

The State Department Near Eastern Affairs account on Twitter sent two statements within seconds about the weekend’s violence.

“We strongly condemn [Friday’s] terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year-old Palestinian,” the State Department wrote first. “The US extends our deepest sympathies to his family [and] loved ones. We note Israeli officials have made several arrests and we urge full accountability and justice.”

Immediately after, the State Department added: “We strongly condemn [Saturday's] terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that killed 1 [and] wounded 2 others, as well as other recent terrorist attacks against Israelis. We express our deepest condolences to the victims’ families [and] call for an end to these acts of violence [and] incitement to violence.”

Clashes in Oz Zion

Residents of the Oz Zion outpost clashed with Palestinians who tried to stop Israeli shepherds from grazing their flock on Palestinian land, the IDF said. The verbal disagreement escalated into stone-throwing, followed by fireworks and gunfire, and one Palestinian, 19-year-old Kodak Ma’atan, was killed, and another four were injured. Israeli authorities arrested two suspects, Yehiel Indore and Elisha Yered, a former spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, and detained five others. A joint police, IDF and Shin Bet investigation is ongoing.

Chen Amir, who was murdered by a terrorist in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY) Chen Amir, who was murdered by a terrorist in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

A Palestinian terrorist shot and killed a Tel Aviv security inspector, Chen Amir, 42, at the Nahalat Binyamin pedestrian mall in the city, later on Saturday. Amir left behind a wife and three daughters, and his family donated his organs.

The shooter, 22-year-old Kamal Abu Ahmed, opened fire after the security guards thought he was suspicious and tried to question him. Another guard killed Abu Ahmed after he shot Amir. Abu Ahmed Was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and had been wanted by Israeli authorities for the past six months for terrorist activity in Jenin.

Former US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, who left his position last month, courted controversy in June by drawing an equivalence between terrorists and victims of terror.

Nides tweeted hours after a terrorist attack outside Eli, in which two Palestinian terrorists murdered four Israelis, and days after a raid on the homes of terrorists in Jenin, in which five Palestinians were killed.

“Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors,” Nides tweeted. “Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by