Israel monitoring 160 Israelis, 54 Ethiopian Jews stuck in Gondar - FM

Some 160 Israelis and 54 Ethiopians eligible to make aliyah to Israel were contacted by Israel's Foreign Ministry amid ongoing unrest in Ethiopia's Gondar region, the ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen had been receiving situational assessment during a visit to Moldova. "We are closely monitoring developments in Gondar and are working to find a swift solution for Israelis trapped in Ethiopia," Cohen was quoted as saying.

On Monday, 13 Israeli travelers were rescued from Ethiopia by the Israeli PassportCard insurance company and Magnus International Search & Rescue.