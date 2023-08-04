Israel closely monitoring Ethiopia's state of emergency - minister

Following the Ethiopian government's announcement of a state of emergency due to the intensifying conflicts in the Amhara region on Friday, Israel's Aliyah and Integration Minister, Ofir Sofer, issued a statement addressing concerns.

Sofer stated, "The decision by the Ethiopian government to declare a state of emergency underscores the gravity of the situation in the Amhara region. We are closely monitoring developments and are in constant coordination with relevant bodies. The safety and security of all, especially our nationals in the region, are of paramount importance. I urge everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to safety recommendations."

The exact scope of the state of emergency, whether limited to the Amhara region or nationwide, remains unclear. The unrest, primarily around the city of Gondar, has seen confrontations between the national military and the local Fano militia.

Jewish community in the region

Gondar has a Jewish community with members waiting to immigrate to Israel. In addition, there are Israeli citizens who are currently in the area.

A Tigrayan Militia member stands next to construction machinery destroyed during the fighting between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) allied with Amhara Special Forces and Eritrean Defence Forces (EDF) on the outskirts of Samre, Ethiopia. (credit: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

Israelis and the international community in the area are advised to keep updated with the latest information and heed safety guidelines outlined by both local and international authorities.