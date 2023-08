Opposition head Yair Lapid met with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Italy on Tuesday, Lapid's office said.

The two met to discuss the strategic partnership between Israel and the UAE, as well as ties with fellow Gulf countries and the progress made on joint Israeli-Emirati projects. Lapid, who said he was happy to see his "friend and partner bin Zayed," added that they will "continue to cooperate and deepen the two nations' shared interests."