Iranian Jew arrested in Israel for spying

An Iranian Jew was arrested by the Shin Bet early Friday morning on suspicion of spying for Iranian security forces, the Shin Bet said on Friday.

The suspected spy, who has relatives in Israel, was detained after landing in Israel and admitted that he had come to Israel to gather intelligence and take photos for Iranian security officials.

Before coming to Israel, the suspect met with Iranian security officials and received a tissue box intended for the disposal of camera equipment, phones, mobile chargers and money.

The suspect was told that he would receive addresses to monitor in Israel from his Iranian operator. After the investigation was completed, the Iranian Jew was refused entry to Israel and boarded a plane to head back to Iran.

A tissue box for hiding camera equipment used by the suspected Iranian spy. (credit: SHIN BET)

"This event is part of a broad Iranian effort to establish espionage and terror axes in Israel, alongside the influence in the network to widen the social divide," said the Shin Bet. "The Shin Bet, together with its partners in the security system, works all the time and will continue to work resolutely to detect and thwart Iran's attempts to act against the State of Israel both in the face of terrorist activity and espionage and cyber."