Judicial reform protest group Kaplan Force submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice on Thursday taking issue with the widespread traffic disruptions announced on Wednesday in light of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Tel Aviv to see the new light rail line before it opens.

The petition, issued with the aid of attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak, calls for all traffic changes to be canceled immediately until a decision is made by the High Court regarding the validity of Kaplan Force's claims that the disruptions are illegal.

Kaplan Force claims that the traffic disruptions in Tel Aviv were instituted "without prior notice and without real justification, which runs contrary to the legal authority of the police and indicates contempt for local residents."