The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kaplan Force petitions against traffic disruptions for Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 10:47

Judicial reform protest group Kaplan Force submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice on Thursday taking issue with the widespread traffic disruptions announced on Wednesday in light of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Tel Aviv to see the new light rail line before it opens.

The petition, issued with the aid of attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak, calls for all traffic changes to be canceled immediately until a decision is made by the High Court regarding the validity of Kaplan Force's claims that the disruptions are illegal.

Kaplan Force claims that the traffic disruptions in Tel Aviv were instituted "without prior notice and without real justification, which runs contrary to the legal authority of the police and indicates contempt for local residents."

Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday -state TV
By REUTERS
08/17/2023 08:20 AM
Russia, US use 'effective channel' to swap prisoners
By REUTERS
08/17/2023 01:53 AM
Witnesses to Buffalo mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 11:07 PM
US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 09:41 PM
21-year-old man shot dead in Jaljulia, 15-year-old injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 07:32 PM
Knesset approves law regulating importations that meet Europe standard
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/16/2023 07:27 PM
Libya clashes toll hits 55 dead - medical agency
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 05:22 PM
Biden to visit Hawaii on Monday, meet with wildfire survivors
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 04:08 PM
Person hit by train in Haifa, changes in train schedule expected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 03:53 PM
Jordan army downs drone loaded with explosives - report
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 03:26 PM
Lithuania closes two Belarus border crossings
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 01:25 PM
Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 12:47 PM
Iran says its released assets abroad will be used for domestic output
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 12:12 PM
17 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border
By REUTERS
08/16/2023 12:02 PM
Israeli forces arrest 10 Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/16/2023 11:16 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by