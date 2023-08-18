The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Police attacked at wedding in Abu Ghosh

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 01:08

Police were attacked at a wedding in Abu Ghosh on Thursday night, after responding to calls that fireworks were being set off, according to a police spokesperson.

Wedding-goers shot fireworks and threw stones at police at the scene.

One policeman was injured in the head and needed medical attention.

The wedding-goers were pre-warned that fireworks were not permitted earlier in the night.

A warning shot was fired in the air as police feared for their lives according to a police spokesperson.

Two suspects have been arrested for attacking police as well as a suspected illegal resident from Jenin, police also detained the owner of the venue for questioning. 

Police spokesperson: "We will act hard against any manifestation of violence in general, and particularly when directed towards police officers, the identification of those involved in it and the prosecution of them accordingly."

