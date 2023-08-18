Maui Emergency Management Agency head resigns

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) resigned on Thursday, citing health reasons, the Maui County government said on its Facebook page.

MEMA Administrator Herman Andaya had come under criticism for his response to wildfires on the Hawaiian island that have killed at least 111 people.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said.