Israel police seizes 137,000 cannabis plants in largest op ever

Israel Police officers raided 169 greenhouses in the western Negev and the IDF's firing range in the south in a complex operation that lasted three days, according to N12.

This is reportedly one of the largest cannabis seizures ever made by the police.

The operation in the firing range was led by soldiers of the Southern Wing of the Internal Security Division of the Border Police, along with IDF reserve personnel and Green Patrol inspectors.

According to the police, the weight of the cannabis seized in the various greenhouses reaches many tons, and its market value would reach hundreds of millions of shekels.

"This is a serious blow to criminals who could pocket large sums of money to continue financing their criminal activities," the police said.