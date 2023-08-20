Israeli far-right MK blames Huwara terror attack on IDF, media

IDF Central Command head Yehuda Fox has shown preferential treatment to West Bank Palestinians over settlers, MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit) charged on Sunday after a terror attack in Huwara claimed two Israeli lives.

Fox “does not know how to distinguish between Jews and terrorists,” she told Radio 104.5 in an emotional interview.

He can’t discern “between Jews who are rooted to the land and who are not ready to give it up to terrorists and murderers,” she said.

“There is a distorted reality here,” in which Fox “instills a pro-Arab policy that harms the Jews and the settlers,” she said.

She complained that Fox had “worked under the radar” for many years. Fox has refused to put up checkpoints that could save lives, has gone “after the hilltop youth” and “evacuated Jews.”

MK Limor Son Har Melech discussion in the Israeli parliament on the TV-show ''Shtula'' (Double agent), airing on Israeli TV, November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

He “makes life miserable for us,” charged Son Har Melech.

Fox "does not know how to distinguish between our enemies. He does not understand that an enemy must be subdued. He does not do that,” she said.

Son Har Melech took issue in particular with his decision to send the forces yesterday to protect the residents of Huwara - "what a distorted reality” when it's the residents of Judea and Samaria that need to be protected, she said.

'IDF and Media misled public to believe Huwara is peaceful'

Son Har-Melech said that “the media and the army had misled” the public to believe that Huwara was a town of Palestinians who wanted, peace rather than what it was, a community of “murderers.”

To her, Son Har Melech, said the truth has now been revealed as to what the reality of the town was.

Huwara has been the site of a number of high-profile attacks by Jewish extremists and setters, that have involved setting fire to homes, vandalizing shops, and stoning vehicles.

The largest of those attacks against Huwara residents occurred in February after two Israeli brothers were killed as they drove the town’s comical center.

At the time Labor Party activists Yaya Fink raised over NIS 1.7 million to help the residents of Huwara who had been harmed by vigilante attacks.

“I just hope that the money didn’t go to the murderer who killed that father and son in cold blood,” she said.