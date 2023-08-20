Israeli car torched after entering Palestinian village, driver rescued

An Israeli car was torched after entering the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya south of Shilo in the West Bank on Sunday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Security forces successfully rescued the driver shortly afterward. The driver was lightly injured on his hand by a stoe thrown at him.

متابعة صفا| شبان يحرقون مركبة للمستوطنين قرب قرية ترمسعيا شمال رام الله pic.twitter.com/hHBiDE1y2a — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) August 20, 2023

Palestinian media shared footage of the vehicle on fire, saying Palestinians had torched an Israeli's car.

The damage caused to Palestinian homes and cars by Jewish settlers in the West Bank village of Turmus Aya, on June 21, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The IDF stressed that Israeli citizens are forbidden from entering Area A, stressing that the entry into Area A is dangerous. It is unclear why the Israeli was in Turmus Aya.

In March, German tourists visiting Israel were lightly injured when they were attacked by Nablus residents for entering the Palestinian city with an Israeli vehicle registration plate.

Recent violence in Turmus Aya

In June, Turmus Aya was targeted by Israeli settlers after a deadly terrorist attack in Eli, with the settlers torching homes and vehicles.