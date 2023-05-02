The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel cannot defend itself against Iran, Palestinians - Raisi

Iranian President Raisi made his comments as Israel was targeted by more than 30 Islamic Jihad and Hamas rockets.

By MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2023 23:33

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 23:43
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2022 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2022
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi bashed Israel on Tuesday, saying that Israel "cannot defend itself" because of what he called "the new world order."

"The Zionist entity cannot supply itself with security because the conditions are significantly different from the past," he said, "Today, it's clear to everyone that the Sharm al-Sheikh, Camp David and Oslo agreements cannot supply Israel with security. The Zionist entity knows very well that it can never clash with Iran."

"The Zionist entity cannot supply itself with security because the conditions are significantly different from the past."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran, like Israel's other enemies, has seen the internal crisis in Israel brought on by the proposed judicial reform as a weakness and a chance to strike at Israel. This could be what Raisi is referring to by significantly different conditions.

Raisi further claimed that Israel cannot cope with the Palestinians and added that "this is proof that the threats of the Zionist entity are empty."

Riaisi's comments came as the Islamic Jihad and Hamas shot at least 32 rockets toward Israel on Tuesday after an Islamic Jihad leader died in an Israeli prison from a hunger strike.

THE IRON DOME anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza at the weekend, as seen from Ashkelon. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) THE IRON DOME anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza at the weekend, as seen from Ashkelon. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel responded to the rockets by striking targets in Gaza.

Raisi to visit Syria

This week, the Lebanese paper Al-Akhbar reported that Raisi is expected to visit Syria, becoming the first Iranian president to make such a visit since 2010. According to the report, the two nations are currently preparing for the visit which is meant to be festive. It will also bear the "victory symbols" of the axis, especially after the renewed diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.

Sources told the paper that the visit will bear "exceptional results" and that a number of economic projects will be announced during the visit.

The sources added that the visit will not be traditional and will include tours in the field. According to the sources, "the subject of resistence will be central during the visit which will include messages of the readiness of the axis and its vision beyond the military side including economy and development."



Tags Israel Iran rockets security Ebrahim Raisi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by