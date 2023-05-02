Israel cannot defend itself against Iran, Palestinians - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi bashed Israel on Tuesday, saying that Israel "cannot defend itself" because of what he called "the new world order."

"The Zionist entity cannot supply itself with security because the conditions are significantly different from the past," he said, "Today, it's clear to everyone that the Sharm al-Sheikh, Camp David and Oslo agreements cannot supply Israel with security. The Zionist entity knows very well that it can never clash with Iran."

"The Zionist entity cannot supply itself with security because the conditions are significantly different from the past." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran, like Israel's other enemies, has seen the internal crisis in Israel brought on by the proposed judicial reform as a weakness and a chance to strike at Israel. This could be what Raisi is referring to by significantly different conditions.

Raisi further claimed that Israel cannot cope with the Palestinians and added that "this is proof that the threats of the Zionist entity are empty."

Riaisi's comments came as the Islamic Jihad and Hamas shot at least 32 rockets toward Israel on Tuesday after an Islamic Jihad leader died in an Israeli prison from a hunger strike.

THE IRON DOME anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza at the weekend, as seen from Ashkelon. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Israel responded to the rockets by striking targets in Gaza.

Raisi to visit Syria

This week, the Lebanese paper Al-Akhbar reported that Raisi is expected to visit Syria, becoming the first Iranian president to make such a visit since 2010. According to the report, the two nations are currently preparing for the visit which is meant to be festive. It will also bear the "victory symbols" of the axis, especially after the renewed diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.

Sources told the paper that the visit will bear "exceptional results" and that a number of economic projects will be announced during the visit.

The sources added that the visit will not be traditional and will include tours in the field. According to the sources, "the subject of resistence will be central during the visit which will include messages of the readiness of the axis and its vision beyond the military side including economy and development."