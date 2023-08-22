The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Putin says BRICS works for 'global majority'

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 19:34

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in recorded remarks to a summit of the BRICS countries in South Africa on Tuesday that the grouping was on course to meet the aspirations of most of the world's population.

"We cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, respect for each other’s interests, and this is the essence of the future-oriented strategic course of our association, a course that meets the aspirations of the main part of the world community, the so-called global majority," Putin said.

The BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - represent more than 40% of the world's population and the summit is expected to discuss adding new members, but Putin did not address that question in his remarks.

US believes deal on Iran releasing five US citizens on track
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 07:23 PM
White House: US does not think Ukraine conflict is a stalemate
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 07:00 PM
Israeli driver attacked by Palestinians in West Bank, minor injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2023 06:52 PM
Eighteen burned bodies, possibly of migrants, found in Greece fires
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 03:16 PM
World Court braces for Russia's challenge to Ukraine genocide case
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 03:12 PM
Ukrainian 'saboteur' group stopped from crossing into Russia's Bryansk
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 03:07 PM
Turkish foreign minister to visit Ukraine on Friday - state news agency
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 02:15 PM
Russia destroys US-made vessel near Black Sea's Snake Island
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 01:23 PM
Algeria refuses French request to fly over airspace for Niger operation
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 12:16 PM
French child caught in crossfire between drug traffickers in France
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 10:34 AM
IDF probe: Israeli soldier killed in Jenin operation from friendly fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2023 10:31 AM
Egypt announces new oil discovery in western Gulf of Suez
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 09:36 AM
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 09:11 AM
Moscow closes air space after Ukrainian drone attacks
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 03:18 AM
North Korea announces it will launch satellite into Yellow Sea
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 12:23 AM
