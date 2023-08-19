The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli officers brand Palestinian drug suspect with Star of David under eye

The 16 officers allegedly left their body cameras off to avoid showing what happened.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 14:56

Updated: AUGUST 19, 2023 15:04
Sixteen police officers have been accused of severe violence while arresting a suspect in a drug case, Israeli media reported. After his arrest, the officers allegedly branded a Star of David on the suspect's cheek.

The suspect was a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp and was believed to have committed several drug trafficking offenses, prompting his arrest.

He presented his case to the Jerusalem Magistrate's court, with his attorney alleging police brutality following his arrest.

Police brutality leaves drug suspect shattered

The suspect was allegedly blindfolded and received violent blasts to his body, leaving him covered in bruises. It has yet to be revealed how he was branded, but the Star of David was still visible on his face at the hearing, Israeli media reported.

The suspect's attorney said in a statement that, the incident was not just assault, but torture and an attempt at humiliation.

“As a law-abiding country, we must not put up with the phenomenon of police brutality. In this case, the nature of the injuries raises a strong suspicion that they were racially motivated,” he added.

“If allegations regarding this or that conduct arise, they should be investigated by the relevant authorities,” the statement added.

"They insulted his honor and stamped a Star of David stamp under his eye with a sharp tool. How is this thing done? How can cops do that. This is a criminal act and must be brought to justice," his attorney stated. "But the Police Department gives the police the option to continue doing these things to suspects. The court needs to decide more actively and address it. You cannot say that drugs were seized and arrest him in a violent and harsh manner. You cannot extend his detention in connection with drugs and violence."



