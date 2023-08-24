Israel Police car hits young girl in central Jerusalem - report

A young pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a police car in Jerusalem, the Israel Police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The injured girl was 17 years old, according to a Hebrew media report.

The police spokesperson went on to report that the girl was a pedestrian on Jaffa Street at the time and that Israel Police traffic accident examiners have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident.

An eyewitness account reported that following the accident, the light rail was closed from the Central Bus Station to Damascus Gate.