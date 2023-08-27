The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 10:51

Iran's enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country's parliament, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday when asked about reports regarding Tehran slowing down its 60% enrichment.

"Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law," Eslami said, referring to a related legislation.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had significantly slowed the pace at which it was accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and diluted some of its stockpile, moves that could help ease tensions with the U.S. and revive broader talks over Iran's nuclear work.

Distressed hikers found on IDF property near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2023 10:19 AM
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine - Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/27/2023 08:03 AM
Arab sector violence: Parolee shot dead overnight near Sakhnin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2023 07:43 AM
Evacuation order issued for West Maui
By REUTERS
08/27/2023 03:42 AM
North Korea approves return of its citizens from abroad -KCNA
By REUTERS
08/27/2023 12:46 AM
Schools across Arab sector to strike in protest of rampant crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2023 07:23 PM
Tel Aviv's light rail to start operations hour earlier on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2023 05:14 PM
Palestinian terrorists fire at West Bank waterhole, IDF launches manhunt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2023 03:01 PM
Two people killed by Russian shelling in east Ukraine - governor
By REUTERS
08/26/2023 12:29 PM
Russia destroyed drone over Belgorod region - RIA
By REUTERS
08/26/2023 09:56 AM
Russia conducts Barents Sea drills for repelling foreign ships
By REUTERS
08/26/2023 08:30 AM
The Rahat shooting incident: four suspects have been arrested
By Walla!
08/26/2023 02:21 AM
Firefighters battle large blaze in east London
By REUTERS
08/25/2023 09:23 PM
The 4 released after demonstration in front of the home of a Likud MK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2023 09:08 PM
Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz signs for German giants Bayern Munich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2023 08:15 PM
