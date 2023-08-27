Updated COVID-19 shots will become available for those at high risk

The Health Ministry is preparing to provide dedicated vaccines this coming winter against the new COVID-19 sub-strains and recommends that people in high-risk groups get vaccinated.

The ministry spokeswoman told The Jerusalem Post that it will be possible to get vaccinated with any vaccine updated and approved by the ministry, which continues to monitor the morbidity situation and will update its guidelines as necessary.

However, the ministry said that everyone from age six months and over should get an influenza shot when the health funds offer them to members.