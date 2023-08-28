Ben-Gvir halts programs between police, Wexner Foundation

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the police to end any cooperation with the Wexner Foundation on Monday, claiming that the foundation is associated with "radical left-wing" organizations.

"Following complaints that reached my desk about the Wexner Foundation's political identification with the radical left and collaborations with prominent left-wing organizations such as Breaking the Silence, we are removing the police from the foundation's activities. My policy is clear, politics out of the police! This is how I acted in the past, this is how I will act now."

The Wexner Foundation provides funding for police officers to take part in training programs abroad. The foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by Leslie and Abigail Wexner, came under scrutiny during the uproar surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, as Epstein was a trustee of the organization.