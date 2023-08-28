The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ben-Gvir halts programs between police, Wexner Foundation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 20:33

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the police to end any cooperation with the Wexner Foundation on Monday, claiming that the foundation is associated with "radical left-wing" organizations.

"Following complaints that reached my desk about the Wexner Foundation's political identification with the radical left and collaborations with prominent left-wing organizations such as Breaking the Silence, we are removing the police from the foundation's activities. My policy is clear, politics out of the police! This is how I acted in the past, this is how I will act now."

The Wexner Foundation provides funding for police officers to take part in training programs abroad. The foundation, a philanthropic organization founded by Leslie and Abigail Wexner, came under scrutiny during the uproar surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, as Epstein was a trustee of the organization.

3 injured in shooting in Nazareth, including mayoral candidate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 08:57 PM
White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 08:57 PM
Russia scrambles two jets to counter US drones over Crimea- report
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 08:27 PM
Police arrest grandmother in suspected Israeli-American kidnapping case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 08:14 PM
Suspect in stabbing of police officer at protest arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 06:35 PM
Trump's election trial set for March 4
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 06:33 PM
Netanyahu corruption trial set to continue next week
By MICHAEL STARR
08/28/2023 04:43 PM
Case closed against officer accused of beating activist Dov Morell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 04:40 PM
Swordsman indicted for slashing, stabbing Ashdod man to death
By MICHAEL STARR
08/28/2023 04:34 PM
State appeals sentence for man who raped stepdaughter with prostitute
By MICHAEL STARR
08/28/2023 04:18 PM
HRW says Israeli forces killing Palestinian kids with impunity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 03:53 PM
Israel's Highway 9 blocked due to large fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 02:16 PM
Russia downs Ukrainian cruise missile over Black Sea - defense ministry
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 12:15 PM
Israel arrests Palestinian trying to cross Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 10:20 AM
Papua New Guinea to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 09:52 AM
