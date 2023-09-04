Justice Minister Yariv Levin is obligated to convene the Judicial Selection Committee so that it can begin approving judges, the Attorney-General’s Office said in its filing to the High Court of Justice ahead of a Thursday hearing.

Levin and the government will have private representation file to the court a separate document with his arguments why he should be able to decline the panel’s assembly until it has been reformed.

The Attorney-General’s Office argued that the justice minister had an obligation under the 1984 Courts Law to convene the committee and appoint new judges with due speed when there are staffing shortages. The judiciary is set to suffer a shortage of 53 judges by the end of the year, including two justices. The committee has not been assembled since April 2022.

Arguments that the committee cannot convene because a cabinet minister member has yet to be appointed aren’t correct, said the filing. The committee can be assembled in a fragmented fashion, as long as there are seven or more panelists.

Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara speaks with Justice Minister Yariv Levin during the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City. May 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

'The justice minister is abusing his authority'

One of the petitioners, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, welcomed the attorney-general’s position.

“The burden on the courts hurts the citizens of the country. It seems that the justice minister is abusing his authority for personal political considerations,” said MQG. “This coming Thursday we will appear at the Supreme Court in order to protect Israeli democracy, and we will do everything in our power to stop the coup d'état."