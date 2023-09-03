Yariv Levin rejects A-G representation at pivotal High Court hearing

Just a few days before the Judicial Selection Committee assembly hearing on Thursday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Sunday demanded private legal representation before the High Court of Justice instead of the attorney-general.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara should notify the High Court of his request and new representation should be given adequate time to prepare, Levin wrote in a Sunday morning letter.

The justice minister said that the attorney general’s legal position was in extreme contradiction to that of the government, necessitating different representation.

Levin’s demand came after a week of public correspondence between him and Baharav-Miara about how she would be representing him against petitions on his refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee. Levin wrote on Sunday that he had nothing to say to Baharav-Miara‘s Thursday letter, but to repeat everything he had already written on Wednesday.