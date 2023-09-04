The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Attempted stabbing thwarted near Jerusalem's Old City

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 21:29

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 22:01
Police near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at the Lion's gate in Jerusalem's Old City. September 4, 2023 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Police officers arrested an Arab woman after she attempted to stab a police officer near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday evening, according to police.

The incident was reported near the Gate of Forgiveness to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif complex. No injuries were reported. Video reportedly from the scene showed police officers restraining a woman near the gate.

Police officers and a number of worshipers on the Temple Mount scuffled after the incident, according to Palestinian reports.

Last week, a terrorist from the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem moderately injured an Israeli man in a stabbing attack at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot and killed by a Border Police officer at the scene after the attack.



