Attempted stabbing thwarted near Jerusalem's Old City

Police officers arrested an Arab woman after she attempted to stab a police officer near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday evening, according to police.

قوات الاحتلال تعتقل فتاة عن باب حطة أحد أبواب المسجد الأقصى المبارك، بزعم محاولة تنفيذ عملية طعن pic.twitter.com/RO5YK8BK0z — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) September 4, 2023

The incident was reported near the Gate of Forgiveness to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif complex. No injuries were reported. Video reportedly from the scene showed police officers restraining a woman near the gate.

قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على المصلين داخل المسجد الأقصى من جهة باب حطة، عقب اعتقال فتاة بزعم محاولة تنفيذ عملية طعن pic.twitter.com/kimCSkqMjD — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) September 4, 2023

Police officers and a number of worshipers on the Temple Mount scuffled after the incident, according to Palestinian reports.

Police near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at the Lion's gate in Jerusalem's Old City. September 4, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Last week, a terrorist from the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem moderately injured an Israeli man in a stabbing attack at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot and killed by a Border Police officer at the scene after the attack.