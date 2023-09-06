One seriously injured in stabbing attack at Jaffa Gate

One person was seriously injured and another was lightly injured in a stabbing attack near the Jaffa Gate of Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, according to Israel Police.

تغطية صحفية: استنفار كبير لقوات الاحتلال في مكان عملية الطعن التي أسفرت عن إصابة خطيرة لمستوطن بالقدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/QCzdaOXbrZ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 6, 2023

The assailant assaulted a man in his 50s with a butcher's knife on the promenade next to the Jaffa Gate. The man was conscious and in serious condition and was treated at the scene by Magen David Adom medics.

The assailant was apprehended by police at the scene.

Police chief Kobi Shabtai and Jerusalem District commander Doron Turgeman was present at the scene.

Second stabbing attack in two days in Jerusalem

The attack comes just two days after a woman from Jenin attempted to stab a police officer near the Gate of Forgiveness to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif complex in Jerusalem's Old City.

The suspected terrorist was a 44-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area who was in the country illegally. The policeman targeted in the attack was not injured by the stabbing due to a protective vest he was wearing. The suspect's arrest was extended on Tuesday until Sunday.

This is a developing story.