Tel Aviv nightclub bouncers shot for denying entry - police

Two bouncers were moderately injured at a Tel Aviv nightclub after being shot for denying a group's entry to the club, Israel Police said early on Friday morning.

According to initial police suspicion, the group in question left the scene after being denied entry to the Art Club, in southern Tel Aviv, before returning with firearms and shooting at the bouncers.

The two were rushed to Ichilov Hospital in the city for treatment.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and said they had conducted scans at the scene of the shooting.

Nightlife in Tel Aviv, June 29, 2023 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Increasing gun violence across Israel

The shooting incident comes amid rampant crime and gun violence across Israel, more specifically in its Arab sector. Late on Wednesday, two Arab teenagers were killed during a shooting incident in the Arab town of Fureidis.

Another man in his 30s was shot dead near Iksal, south of Nazareth, on Tuesday morning, as the Arab sector launched a general strike across the country in response to the rising murder rate.