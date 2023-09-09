US to invest in ambitious Middle East-India shipping corridor project

The US is set to invest in an ambitious project to connect the Middle East and India with railways, shipping lines and high-speed communication cables, President Joe Biden announced at the G20 summit in India on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, both Israel and Saudi Arabia will be involved in the project, although the exact details regarding their roles have yet to be published.

According to Walla News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make an announcement in the coming hours in which he will go into more detail about Israel's involvement.