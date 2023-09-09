The devastating earthquake to strike Morocco comes more than half a year after the earthquake in Turkey. In both instances, Israel has rushed to respond.

The defense minister was quick to put out a statement about helping Morocco, and Israel Aerospace Industries and many other Israeli companies, groups, and experts have rushed to prepare to aid Morocco.

The defense minister’s statement is emblematic. He said he reiterated his commitment to provide assistance. “Minister [Yoav] Gallant instructed the IDF and defense establishment to prepare for the provision of humanitarian aid and search-and-rescue efforts, should they be required,” a statement from his office said. In addition, Amir Peretz, the chairman of defense aerospace giant IAI, has said the company, which is active in Morocco, is ready to assist.

The full spectrum of support is clear and is, in part, made possible by the Abraham Accords. While Israel has assisted countries all over the world, becoming a leader in providing unique assistance quickly, the accords three years ago have smoothed these kinds of programs.

Warm relations between Morocco and Israel

Morocco and Israel now have warm relations, which have grown in leaps and bounds in the last few years. These include memorandums and high-level visits.

A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki)

Israel has unique capabilities regarding earthquake assistance. This involves search and rescue and experience setting up field hospitals and helping to find people who may be trapped in the rubble.

Israel excels at the use of technology for this kind of emergency. This means using the latest gadgets, as well as things like radar and other means. This kind of technological advantage is harnessed through Israel’s investment in hi-tech and also defense technology.

In some cases, dual-use technology, which is made possible by supporting small and medium-sized companies in the defense sector, helps to create an ecosystem that can aid in these emergencies.

Another thing Israel has learned is how important it is to work quickly. The first days after a disaster are the most important.

People need to be found quickly because they may be injured or they may not have access to water or food. In many cases, Israel is able to be prepared quickly to send a team. What is important is the contacts and cooperation that are set up before these disasters occur.

The fact that Israel was going to host a high-level parliamentary visit from Morocco last week, although it was delayed at the last minute, illustrates these kinds of connections. Israelis know who to speak to and they know to make the efforts quickly.

In an uncertain world that is changing rapidly, the Israeli connection to neighbors in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, Negev Forum, and other groups and bilateral ties is essential.

This is reflected in the response on the first day after the earthquake in Morocco. It also is important as it comes three years after the Abraham Accords, as the region prepares for another anniversary of the important agreement. It shows all the added value of these peace deals in the region.