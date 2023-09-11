Jerusalem Post
Justice minister smuggled out of his home in police vehicle amid protests - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 08:41

Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 09:05

Israelis converged on the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Monday morning in protest against the government's judicial reform, according to Hebrew language media.

The protesters were associated with the protest group Brothers in Arms, who represent reservists against the judicial reforms. 

They blocked the exit from Levin's home while shouting, chanting, and waving flags.

Following clashes between police and protesters, video footage of the site showed the justice minister being taken out of his home and escorted off the premises by the police. 

