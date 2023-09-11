Israelis converged on the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Monday morning in protest against the government's judicial reform, according to Hebrew language media.

The protesters were associated with the protest group Brothers in Arms, who represent reservists against the judicial reforms.

They blocked the exit from Levin's home while shouting, chanting, and waving flags.

Following clashes between police and protesters, video footage of the site showed the justice minister being taken out of his home and escorted off the premises by the police.