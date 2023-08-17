The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police warn of heavy Tel Aviv traffic as Netanyahu visits new light rail

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will inspect the light rail system before its grand opening on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 04:56

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 05:25
Tel Aviv traffic (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Tel Aviv traffic
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Tel Aviv Police announced a series of scheduled road closures that would take place on Thursday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans a visit to the Tel Aviv Light Rail.

Netanyahu plans to inspect the light rail system before its grand opening on Friday.

The street closures, which will begin at 7:00 AM until 4:00 PM, will affect several prominent streets across Tel Aviv. 

Which roads will be affected?

Anti-judicial reform protestors demonstrate at the junction of Rokach Boulevard and Ibn Gabirol in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023 (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT) Anti-judicial reform protestors demonstrate at the junction of Rokach Boulevard and Ibn Gabirol in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023 (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)

Ibn Gabirol street, Hayarkon street, Jabotinsky street, Frishman street, Shenkar street and Yosef Halevi street are among major throughways affected by the visit, as part of those roads will be blocked for a large portion of the day.

Ben-Tzvi road, the Jaffa Clock Tower, Eilat street and Shlomo street are among the 23 total road closures that police say are likely to cause heavy traffic congestion throughout the district.

Police urge the public to obey the instructions of the police officers stationed at the roadblocks and choose alternative routes. Traffic blocks will be displayed on the popular navigation app Waze, where travelers can plan accordingly.

Tel Aviv Light Rail woes

The much-anticipated Tel Aviv Light Rail is ironically supposed to reduce the traffic congestion that has plagued Tel Aviv for years. Construction began in 2011, with the most recent promise to be opened by the end of 2022.

The project continued to see multiple delays – partly due to a malfunction in the brake system – and will now finally see its first operational line –the Red Line, which runs from Bat Yam to Petah Tikva through Jaffa and by Rothschild – open on Friday, August 18.

Troy O. Fritzhand contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by